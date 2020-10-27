Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Long ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 27.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heartland Financial USA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00.

Heartland Financial USA’s market cap is currently $1.29B and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTLF in relation to earlier this year.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. The firm also engages in the business of community banking and operate as a single business segment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.