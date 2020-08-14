Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Gol Linhas (GOL)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Hold rating on Gol Linhas (GOL) on July 31. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Syth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Gol Linhas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gol Linhas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $358 million and GAAP net loss of $2 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.14 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $195 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment, through GOLLOG, provides air transportation services including cargo transportation and logistics. The Loyalty Program segment, through the SMILES loyalty progam, engages in the sale of mileage to airline and non-airline partners. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.