Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Fortive (FTV)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Fortive (FTV). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Roper Technologies, and Trimble Navigation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortive with a $76.67 average price target, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Based on Fortive’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.22 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $193 million.

Incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Washington, Fortive Corp. is a diversified industrial growth company. The company is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments.