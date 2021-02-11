Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on First Industrial Realty (FR)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on First Industrial Realty (FR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.41, close to its 52-week high of $46.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for First Industrial Realty with a $48.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $46.12 and a one-year low of $25.89. Currently, First Industrial Realty has an average volume of 759.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FR in relation to earlier this year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes warehouse and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.