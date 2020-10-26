Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on First Financial Bancorp (FFBC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 28.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

First Financial Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

Based on First Financial Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $162 million and net profit of $41.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a net profit of $50.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FFBC in relation to earlier this year.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.