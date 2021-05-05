Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Hold rating on EnLink Midstream (ENLC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.57, close to its 52-week high of $5.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Crestwood Equity, and Antero Midstream.

EnLink Midstream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on EnLink Midstream’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion and GAAP net loss of $151 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.16 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $939 million.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas. The North Texas segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities in North Texas. The Oklahoma segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities, and crude oil operations in the Cana-Woodford, Arkoma-Woodford, northern Oklahoma Woodford, STACK, and CNOW shale areas. The Louisiana segment includes natural gas pipelines, natural gas processing plants, storage facilities, fractionation facilities, and NGL assets located in Louisiana and crude oil operations in ORV. The Corporate segment includes investments in the Cedar Cove JV in Oklahoma, ownership interest in GCF in South Texas, derivative activity and general corporate assets and expenses. The company was founded in October 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.