Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Cubic (CUB)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Cubic (CUB) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.57, close to its 52-week high of $78.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 72.9% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cubic with a $70.00 average price target, implying a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cubic’s market cap is currently $2.42B and has a P/E ratio of 543.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -112.58.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cubic Corp. is a technology provider of integrated solutions. The company designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense C4ISR and training markets. It operates through the following segments: Cubic Transportation Systems, Cubic Mission Solutions, and Cubic Global Defense Systems. The Cubic Transportation Systems segment designs, produces, installs, and services electronics revenue collection systems for mass transit projects, including railways and buses. The Cubic Mission Solutions segment provides C4ISR capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. The Cubic Global Defense Systems segment consists of customized military range instrumentation; laser based training systems, and virtual simulation systems. The company was founded by Walter J. Zable in 1949 and headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on CUB: