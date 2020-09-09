Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

The the analyst consensus on CrossFirst Bankshares is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $14.64 and a one-year low of $5.66. Currently, CrossFirst Bankshares has an average volume of 135.4K.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiaries provides financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals and personal networks throughout the five primary markets located in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. It offers mobile & online banking services, savings accounts and financial tools. The company was founded by Ronald Baldwin on September 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.