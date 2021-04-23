Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Banc of California (BANC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Banc of California (BANC) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 87.9% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Banc of California has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.25.

The company has a one-year high of $21.40 and a one-year low of $8.10. Currently, Banc of California has an average volume of 258.9K.

Banc of California, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

