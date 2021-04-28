Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Aaron’s Company (AAN)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Aaron’s Company (AAN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.16.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aaron’s Company with a $27.33 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAN in relation to earlier this year.

The Aarons Co Inc is a speciality retailer which has developed a unique lease-to-own model. It serves the customers through the sale and lease ownership of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, home appliances, and other accessories at best deal with the highest quality products. Aaron’s services are available through multiple channels to approximately 40-50 % of the U.S. population.