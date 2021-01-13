Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Wesco International (WCC)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International (WCC) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.67, close to its 52-week high of $86.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 53.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Fastenal Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wesco International with a $88.14 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $86.91 and a one-year low of $13.52. Currently, Wesco International has an average volume of 507K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.