Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Velocity Financial (VEL)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Velocity Financial (VEL) on May 13 and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Velocity Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50, representing a 22.5% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Velocity Financial’s market cap is currently $125.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.61.

Velocity Financial, Inc. operates a real estate finance company. It originates and manages investor loans secured by residential rental and small commercial properties. The company was founded by Christopher D. Farrar and Jeffrey T. Taylor in 2004 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.