Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50.

The company has a one-year high of $31.42 and a one-year low of $13.30. Currently, Seacoast Banking Of Florida has an average volume of 210.9K.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.