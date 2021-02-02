Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 72.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Riverview Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Riverview Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.88 million and net profit of $2.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.89 million and had a net profit of $4.53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RVSB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It focuses on providing service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.