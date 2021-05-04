Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) yesterday and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.0% and a 95.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Riverview Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

Riverview Bancorp’s market cap is currently $157.8M and has a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RVSB in relation to earlier this year.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It focuses on providing service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.