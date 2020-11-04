Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Realty Income (O)

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Realty Income (O). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Realty Income has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.17.

The company has a one-year high of $84.92 and a one-year low of $38.00. Currently, Realty Income has an average volume of 2.09M.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. It operates through Rental segment. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.