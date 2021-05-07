Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Rapid7 (RPD)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Tindle from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Rapid7 (RPD), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 51.0% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rapid7 with a $103.60 average price target, implying a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rapid7’s market cap is currently $4.05B and has a P/E ratio of -39.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -22.54.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its product includes insight platform, which offers InsightVM, InsightIDR, InsightAppSec, and InsightConnect. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.