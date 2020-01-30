Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.66, close to its 52-week high of $121.48.

Davis has an average return of 18.8% when recommending Paypal Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is ranked #161 out of 5868 analysts.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.29, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

Based on Paypal Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.38 billion and net profit of $462 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.26 billion and had a net profit of $584 million.

