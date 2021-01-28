Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 31.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The the analyst consensus on Old Second Bancorp is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Old Second Bancorp’s market cap is currently $291.5M and has a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.