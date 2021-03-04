Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Howard Kim- March 4, 2021, 7:32 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocular Therapeutix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.25.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.88 million and GAAP net loss of $11.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $829K and had a GAAP net loss of $18.78 million.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

