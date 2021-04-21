Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 58.9% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Clean Energy Fuels, and Exxon Mobil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nextera Energy Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.89, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Based on Nextera Energy Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $212 million and net profit of $64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $206 million and had a net profit of $37 million.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.