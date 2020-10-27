Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 59.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

New Residential Inv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on New Residential Inv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $318 million and net profit of $5.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.94 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NRZ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on NRZ: