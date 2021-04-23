Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 73.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Business First Bancshares.

Meridian Interstate Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Meridian Interstate Bancorp’s market cap is currently $934.3M and has a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.26.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.