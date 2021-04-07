Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is ranked #410 out of 7431 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies with a $44.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.97 and a one-year low of $11.78. Currently, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average volume of 631.5K.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of solar products. The product portfolio include SunPower Maxeon Panels and SunPower Performance Panels.

