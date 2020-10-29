Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on KVH Industries (KVHI)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on KVH Industries (KVHI) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 61.7% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KVH Industries with a $12.00 average price target, a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.64 and a one-year low of $6.36. Currently, KVH Industries has an average volume of 66.34K.

KVH Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, television, and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions. The Inertial Navigation segment includes digital compass and fiber optic gyro-based navigation and guidance systems. The company was founded by Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen, Martin A. Kits van Heyningen and Arent H. Kits van Heyningen in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.