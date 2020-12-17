Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on ICU Medical (ICUI)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on ICU Medical (ICUI) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $205.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ICU Medical with a $222.00 average price target.

ICU Medical’s market cap is currently $4.09B and has a P/E ratio of 51.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICUI in relation to earlier this year. Last month, George Lopez, a Director at ICUI sold 40,000 shares for a total of $7,775,615.

ICU Medical, Inc. is an infusion therapy company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. The company’s product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. Its customers are acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers and long-term care facilities. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.