Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Buy rating on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 90.5% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Farmers National Banc Oh, and First Business Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Guaranty Federal Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ market cap is currently $86.53M and has a P/E ratio of 12.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, Guaranty Federal Savings Bank. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer, and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.