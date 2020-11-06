Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on goeasy (EHMEF)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Boland maintained a Buy rating on goeasy (EHMEF) yesterday and set a price target of C$84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.38, close to its 52-week high of $60.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Boland is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Boland covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Western Bank, Element Financial, and Equitable Group.

goeasy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.57, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$81.00 price target.

Based on goeasy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $151 million and net profit of $32.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a net profit of $19.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.