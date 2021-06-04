Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 60.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for G1 Therapeutics with a $65.67 average price target, a 209.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

G1 Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $887.8M and has a P/E ratio of -8.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GTHX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.