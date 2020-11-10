Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on FS KKR Capital (FSK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 67.4% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

FS KKR Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

Based on FS KKR Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a net profit of $101 million.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.