Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Envestnet (ENV)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Envestnet (ENV) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.78.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 71.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Envestnet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.57, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $92.51 and a one-year low of $45.53. Currently, Envestnet has an average volume of 392.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 131 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENV in relation to earlier this year.

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee business segments. The Envestnet segment provides wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet/ Yodlee segment offers a data aggregation and data intelligence platform for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.