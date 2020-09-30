Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 75.1% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Upland Software, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. with a $43.89 average price target.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc is a technology company. The company is one of the leading SaaS provider of core systems for the P&C insurance industry. The product portfolio includes distribution management, reinsurance management, digital management, and other services.