Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Buy rating on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.54.

Wilson has an average return of 5.6% when recommending DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1747 out of 7028 analysts.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.16 million and net profit of $283K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.09 million and had a net profit of $2.61 million.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.