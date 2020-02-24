Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on CCL Industries (CCDBF)

In a report released today, Michael Glen from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries (CCDBF), with a price target of C$57.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.03, close to its 52-week low of $33.89.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CCL Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.84, a 40.2% upside from current levels.

The company has a one-year high of $51.29 and a one-year low of $33.89. Currently, CCL Industries has an average volume of 1,450.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; Innovia; and Container. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.