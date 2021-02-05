Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 34.8% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cabot Oil & Gas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.29, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Cabot Oil & Gas’ market cap is currently $7.52B and has a P/E ratio of 34.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COG in relation to earlier this year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.