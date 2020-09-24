Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) on August 10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Casey’s General, and Leggett & Platt.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bed Bath & Beyond is a Hold with an average price target of $10.08, a -28.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Wedbush also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.79 and a one-year low of $3.43. Currently, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average volume of 10.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BBBY in relation to earlier this year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables. The company was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, NJ.

