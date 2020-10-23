Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Bancorp (TBBK)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bancorp (TBBK). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

The the analyst consensus on Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.73 and a one-year low of $3.36. Currently, Bancorp has an average volume of 264.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TBBK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments, and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales, small business administration loans, leasing, and security backed lines of credit and any deposits generated by those business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing, and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.