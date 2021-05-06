Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

Howard Kim- May 6, 2021, 8:26 AM EDT

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Arlo Technologies (ARLO), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arlo Technologies with a $10.33 average price target.

Arlo Technologies’ market cap is currently $483.6M and has a P/E ratio of -4.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.06.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. is a cloud infrastructure and mobile app with a variety of smart connected devices that transform the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Its cloud-based platform creates a seamless, end-to-end connected lifestyle solution that provides users visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect with the people and places. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

