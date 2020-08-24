Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Alaska Air (ALK)

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Alaska Air (ALK). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 52.7% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alaska Air with a $51.33 average price target.

Alaska Air’s market cap is currently $4.38B and has a P/E ratio of 84.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries, Inc., engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through three segments: Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. The Alaska Mainline segment includes flying Boeing 737 jets and all associated revenues and costs. The Alaska Regional segment records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon, SkyWest and PenAir under the respective Capacity Purchase Agreements. The Horizon segment operates turboprop Q400 aircraft. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.