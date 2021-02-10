Raymond James Keeps a Sell Rating on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Sell rating on Prospect Capital (PSEC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.69, close to its 52-week high of $6.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on Prospect Capital is currently a Moderate Sell rating.

The company has a one-year high of $6.96 and a one-year low of $3.68. Currently, Prospect Capital has an average volume of 2.24M.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company, which engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.