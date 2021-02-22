Raymond James Keeps a Sell Rating on Mercury General (MCY)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Mercury General (MCY). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.55, close to its 52-week high of $57.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Mercury General.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mercury General’s market cap is currently $3.19B and has a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.59.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property. The company was founded by George Joseph in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.