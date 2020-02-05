Raymond James Keeps a Sell Rating on Imperial Oil (IMO)

In a report issued on February 3, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Imperial Oil (IMO), with a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.84, close to its 52-week low of $23.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Canadian Natural, and Inter Pipeline.

Imperial Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.41.

Imperial Oil’s market cap is currently $17.45B and has a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.92.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.