Raymond James Keeps a Sell Rating on GTT Communications (GTT)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on GTT Communications (GTT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.50, close to its 52-week low of $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 57.5% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Cogent Comms, and Wideopenwest.

GTT Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GTT Communications’ market cap is currently $253.5M and has a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.12.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.