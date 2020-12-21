Raymond James Keeps a Sell Rating on FibroGen (FGEN)

In a report issued on December 18, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on FibroGen (FGEN). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 64.6% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FibroGen with a $71.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FibroGen’s market cap is currently $4B and has a P/E ratio of -16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FGEN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FibroGen, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. It focuses on hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.