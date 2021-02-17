Raymond James Keeps a Sell Rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 58.0% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.55.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crispr Therapeutics AG’s market cap is currently $12.1B and has a P/E ratio of -49.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRSP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.