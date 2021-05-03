Raymond James Keeps a Sell Rating on Aon (AON)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Sell rating on Aon (AON) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $251.44, close to its 52-week high of $254.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 70.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $252.00.

The company has a one-year high of $254.84 and a one-year low of $167.45. Currently, Aon has an average volume of 1.68M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AON in relation to earlier this year.

London-based Aon Plc is a global professional services firm that provides a range of financial risk-mitigation products, including insurance, pension administration, and health-insurance plans to its clients. Its five principal products and service revenue lines include: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.