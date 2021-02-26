Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Universal Health (UHS)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Universal Health (UHS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.92, close to its 52-week high of $143.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

Universal Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.50.

The company has a one-year high of $143.84 and a one-year low of $65.20. Currently, Universal Health has an average volume of 564.6K.

Universal Health Services, Inc. operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other. The Other segment consists of centralized services such as information technology, purchasing, reimbursement, accounting and finance, taxation, legal, advertising, and design and construction. The company was founded by Alan B. Miller in 1979 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.