Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report issued on February 26, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors (TWO). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 68.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Two Harbors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.91.

The company has a one-year high of $15.03 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Two Harbors has an average volume of 3.85M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TWO in relation to earlier this year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.