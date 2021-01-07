Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Stericycle (SRCL)

In a report released yesterday, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Stericycle (SRCL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 74.7% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stericycle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.25.

Stericycle’s market cap is currently $6.35B and has a P/E ratio of -18.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.88.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory. The International RCS segment includes patient transport services. The Domestic Communication and Related Services segment consists of inbound/outbound communication, automated patient reminders, online scheduling, notifications, product retrievals, product returns, and quality audits. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.