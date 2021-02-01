Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Hold rating on S&T Bancorp (STBA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 63.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $26.50.

The company has a one-year high of $39.53 and a one-year low of $16.98. Currently, S&T Bancorp has an average volume of 169.4K.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. Through S&T Bank and its non-bank subsidiaries, the firm offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions through its registered investment advisor. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.